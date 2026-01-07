Students at Bill Childress, Canutillo Elementary released early amid water disruption

Update (11:34 AM): Classes have also been suspended at Canutillo Elementary School as the water service disruptions continue.

Read the message sent out to parents below:

"Dear Canutillo Elementary School Families, Due to implications from a water main break impacting our campus, Canutillo Elementary School will be releasing students early today. Parents may pick up their children at any time starting now at the school. Beginning at 12:15 PM, students who normally ride the bus will be transported back home if a parent or guardian is available at home for them to receive them. Bus drop off will be at their traditional stop. Please allow about an hour for the bus to arrive at the bus stop.Students who are not picked up by 1:15 PM, or who do not have anyone at home to receive them, will be transported to Alderete Middle School until a parent picks them up. Please note the following important details: • All students have already had lunch. • ACE will resume at Alderete this afternoon for Canutillo Elementary students who are enrolled in the program. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we work to ensure the safety and well-being of our students. Thank you for your continued support."

Update (11:06 AM): The Canutillo ISD spokesperson says that classes at Bill Childress Elementary School have been canceled for today due to the water disruption. Students will be released early today. Parents can stop by at any time to pick up their children.

"Beginning at 11:45 AM, students who normally ride the bus will be transported back home if a parent or guardian is available at home for them to receive them," the spokesperson stated. "Bus drop off will be at their traditional stop. Please allow about an hour for the bus to arrive at the bus stop. Students who are not picked up by 12:45 PM, or who do not have anyone at home to receive them, will be transported to Davenport Elementary School until a parent picks them up."

ACE will resume at Deanna Davenport Elementary School this afternoon for Bill Childress students who are enrolled in the program.

ABC-7 has reached out to El Paso Water for comment.

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- A water main break on Doniphan Drive is impacting water service at some Canutillo Independent School District campuses. That is according to a spokesperson for the district.

"Our team is actively working with El Paso Water to monitor the situation and support affected schools," the spokesperson stated.

Look for more updates soon.