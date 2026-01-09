El Pasoans hold candlelight Vigil for woman killed by ICE in Minneapolis

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Dozens of people gathered Friday evening for a candlelight vigil to honor Renée Nicole Good, the Minneapolis woman who was fatally shot by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent earlier this week.

Protesters held signs reading “We Stand With Minnesota” and “Stand for Good,” and chanted “It could be you, it could be you,” as candles flickered in the cold. Many said the vigil was meant to show solidarity with Minnesota residents and highlight concerns about federal immigration enforcement.

“What happened to Renée could happen to anyone,” one demonstrator told ABC-7.

Several protesters referred to bystander video of the shooting as horrifying, saying that the ongoing presence of ICE agents in communities raises safety fears.

“All of us are in danger the longer we let ICE stay in our communities,” one protester said.

Good, 37, was shot and killed in south Minneapolis on Jan. 7 during a confrontation with an ICE officer. Federal authorities have maintained the agent fired in self-defense, saying she weaponized her vehicle, but multiple video clips and local officials have questioned that account.

The vigil was one of many held across the country in recent days. A national coalition including Indivisible and civil-rights groups has called for a “Weekend of Action” with events planned in multiple cities demanding accountability.

Indivisible the 915 will hold another protest Saturday Jan.10 at 1 p.m. at the ICE facility on Montana Avenue and Maddox Street.