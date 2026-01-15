Sharp increase in unsolicited Chinese seed packets received by Texans in 2026

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller says that residents have received 126 packets of unsolicited seeds from China so far in 2026. Miller says that is a sharp spike in numbers.

"These packages are pouring in faster and further than ever before," Commissioner Miller said. "They may look innocent, but the danger is real. One invasive species, pest, or pathogen could devastate Texas farms, ranches, natural resources, and food supply. We cannot gamble with Texas agriculture."

The Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) is working with several agencies to investigate the seeds' origins, test the packets' contents, and ensure their safe disposal.

TDA asks that if you receive a package of unsolicited seeds from China that you not open or plant them. They also ask that you keep the original packaging and that you contact TDA immediately at 1-800-TELL-TDA.

ORIGINAL STORY (January 5, 2026): Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller is urging all Texans to remain vigilant as more unidentified seeds sent by China arrive at homes across Texas.

"Since February 2025, TDA has collected seed deliveries at 109 locations across the Lone Star State, totaling 1,101 packs of unsolicited seeds," Miller's Office stated. "While small in appearance, these packages represent a serious and ongoing threat to the nation’s agricultural biosecurity."

The Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) says that it first became aware of the issue in early 2025 when a Clute, Texas resident received a package including unidentified seeds and an unknown liquid. TDA says it immediately warned Texans. TDA officials say that the most recent unsolicited seed package was reported and collected on December 29, 2025.

Courtesy: Texas Department of Agriculture

“At a glance, this might seem like a small problem, but this is serious business,” said Commissioner Miller. “The possible introduction of an invasive species to the state via these seeds poses real risks to Texas families and the agriculture industry. We need everyone to report these packages when they arrive so the contents may be gathered and disposed of properly.”

Officials say that if you receive an unsolicited package containing seeds from China, do not open the contents and call 1-(800) TELL-TDA.