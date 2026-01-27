Texas governor directing freeze, review of H-1B visa program

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott is directing all state agencies and universities to freeze new H-1B visa petitions. Abbott is also launching a review of current H-1B visa program use.

The H-1B is a visa for nonimmigrants who wish to perform services in a specialty occupation, such as work with the Department of Defense, services as a fashion model, or services in which exceptional merit or ability is used.

Abbott sent a letter today calling for the freeze and review of the H-1B visa. He stated that in light of recent reports of abuse in the federal program, Abbott wants Texas to lead by example and ensure that employment opportunities are filled by Texans first.

Read through Abbott's letter below: