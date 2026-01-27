Skip to Content
Texas

Texas governor directing freeze, review of H-1B visa program

The Texas state flag.
MGN
The Texas state flag.
By
New
Published 11:45 AM

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott is directing all state agencies and universities to freeze new H-1B visa petitions. Abbott is also launching a review of current H-1B visa program use.

The H-1B is a visa for nonimmigrants who wish to perform services in a specialty occupation, such as work with the Department of Defense, services as a fashion model, or services in which exceptional merit or ability is used.

Abbott sent a letter today calling for the freeze and review of the H-1B visa. He stated that in light of recent reports of abuse in the federal program, Abbott wants Texas to lead by example and ensure that employment opportunities are filled by Texans first.

Read through Abbott's letter below:

H-1B_Visa_Program_Letter_1.27.2026_State_Agency_Heads_FINAL_Download
Article Topic Follows: Texas

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.