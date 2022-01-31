Exxon restructures divisions and packs up for Houston

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Exxon Mobil is restructuring its business into three divisions and moving its headquarters from Irving, Texas to its campus north of Houston, the oil giant said Monday. The company said it will combine its chemical and downstream companies — refineries and distributors — while centralizing its technology and engineering and other support services. It will also consolidate its upstream business, which includes exploration and drilling. Exxon Mobil, whose sales for the year are expected to be close to $300 billion when it releases its earnings Tuesday, says the reorganization will be effective April 1.