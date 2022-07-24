Skip to Content
AP Texas
Texas lieutenant guv tests positive a second time for COVID

KVIA

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time in the last seven months, his campaign said Sunday.

Patrick, 72, tested positive on Saturday and was experiencing mild symptoms, according to a campaign statement.

Patrick was isolating at his house and planned to work from home this week.

His campaign said the two-term Republican is fully vaccinated and received a booster last year.

Patrick had previously tested positive on Dec. 27 and experienced mild symptoms.

According to John Hopkins University, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Texas did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 12,059 new cases per day on July 8 to 12,013 new cases per day on Friday.

Associated Press

