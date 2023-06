Canva

Counties with the highest unemployment in Texas

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, though experts’ views on a potential recession are mixed. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2007-2009—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of April 2023, national unemployment is at 3.4%, with little change from March. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum, ranging from just 1.9% in South Dakota to 5.4% in Nevada.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rates in Texas using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Counties are ranked by their preliminary unemployment rate in March 2023, with initial ties broken by the number of unemployed people within that county, though some ties may remain.



Canva

#50. Walker County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.8%

— 1 month change: Down 0.6 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 24,578 people (1,172 unemployed)



Canva

#49. Coryell County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.8%

— 1 month change: Down 0.5 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.5 percentage points

– Total labor force: 25,280 people (1,205 unemployed)



Canva

#48. Red River County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.9%

— 1 month change: Down 0.7 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 5,093 people (251 unemployed)



Roberto Galan // Shutterstock

#47. Cass County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.9%

— 1 month change: Down 0.6 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 12,138 people (593 unemployed)



Canva

#46. Kleberg County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.9%

— 1 month change: Down 0.6 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 13,449 people (663 unemployed)



Canva

#45. Crosby County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 5%

— 1 month change: Up 0.3 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 1.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 2,524 people (126 unemployed)



underworld // Shutterstock

#44. Delta County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 5%

— 1 month change: Down 0.5 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 1.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 2,613 people (131 unemployed)



Canva

#43. Coleman County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 5%

— 1 month change: Down 0.4 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.9 percentage points

– Total labor force: 3,179 people (159 unemployed)



Canva

#42. Marion County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 5%

— 1 month change: Down 0.5 percentage points

— 1 year change: No change

– Total labor force: 4,221 people (209 unemployed)



LMPark Photos // Shutterstock

#41. Henderson County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 5%

— 1 month change: Down 0.2 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 1.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 40,294 people (2,013 unemployed)



Tricia Daniel // Shutterstock

#40. Bell County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 5%

— 1 month change: Down 0.4 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.8 percentage points

– Total labor force: 153,333 people (7,620 unemployed)



Canva

#39. Real County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.1%

— 1 month change: Down 0.8 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.6 percentage points

– Total labor force: 1,148 people (58 unemployed)



Canva

#38. Kinney County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.1%

— 1 month change: Down 0.7 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 1,296 people (66 unemployed)



xradiophotog // Shutterstock

#37. Jones County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.1%

— 1 month change: Down 0.2 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 1.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 6,007 people (304 unemployed)



Canva

#36. Bailey County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.2%

— 1 month change: Down 0.2 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 1.5 percentage points

– Total labor force: 2,501 people (131 unemployed)



Roberto Galan // Shutterstock

#35. Trinity County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.2%

— 1 month change: Down 0.6 percentage points

— 1 year change: No change

– Total labor force: 5,545 people (288 unemployed)



Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#34. Leon County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.2%

— 1 month change: Down 0.8 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 6,172 people (319 unemployed)



Roberto Galan // Shutterstock

#33. San Jacinto County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.2%

— 1 month change: Down 0.3 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.5 percentage points

– Total labor force: 12,403 people (642 unemployed)



Roberto Galan // Shutterstock

#32. San Augustine County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.3%

— 1 month change: Down 0.7 percentage points

— 1 year change: No change

– Total labor force: 3,200 people (169 unemployed)



Matthew R McClure // Shutterstock

#31. Hardin County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.3%

— 1 month change: Down 0.3 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 25,632 people (1,350 unemployed)



Canva

#30. Brooks County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.4%

— 1 month change: Down 0.6 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 2,409 people (129 unemployed)



Canva

#29. Aransas County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.4%

— 1 month change: Down 0.5 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 9,527 people (518 unemployed)



Canva

#28. Hale County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.4%

— 1 month change: Down 0.1 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 1.0 percentage points

– Total labor force: 11,810 people (637 unemployed)



Kasey Englehart // Shutterstock

#27. Freestone County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.5%

— 1 month change: Down 0.7 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 6,499 people (359 unemployed)



Canva

#26. Bee County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.5%

— 1 month change: Down 0.6 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 9,397 people (520 unemployed)



Canva

#25. Matagorda County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.5%

— 1 month change: Down 0.6 percentage points

— 1 year change: No change

– Total labor force: 18,157 people (991 unemployed)



Canva

#24. San Patricio County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.5%

— 1 month change: Down 0.2 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.8 percentage points

– Total labor force: 29,743 people (1,626 unemployed)



Canva

#23. Wilbarger County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.6%

— 1 month change: Down 0.4 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.8 percentage points

– Total labor force: 4,886 people (272 unemployed)



Canva

#22. Polk County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.7%

— 1 month change: Down 0.4 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 19,242 people (1,097 unemployed)



Canva

#21. Chambers County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.7%

— 1 month change: Down 0.1 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.5 percentage points

– Total labor force: 21,698 people (1,230 unemployed)



Canva

#20. Liberty County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.7%

— 1 month change: Down 0.5 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 36,288 people (2,085 unemployed)



Barna Tanko // Shutterstock

#19. Jim Wells County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.8%

— 1 month change: Down 0.2 percentage points

— 1 year change: No change

– Total labor force: 15,996 people (932 unemployed)



Canva

#18. Orange County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.9%

— 1 month change: Down 0.3 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 35,898 people (2,113 unemployed)



Canva

#17. Cameron County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.9%

— 1 month change: Down 0.4 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 182,453 people (10,782 unemployed)



Roberto Galan // Shutterstock

#16. Jasper County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 6.2%

— 1 month change: Down 0.6 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 13,084 people (809 unemployed)



Canva

#15. Presidio County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 6.3%

— 1 month change: Down 0.3 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.5 percentage points

– Total labor force: 3,142 people (199 unemployed)



Canva

#14. Hidalgo County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 6.4%

— 1 month change: Down 0.4 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 385,924 people (24,813 unemployed)



Canva

#13. Kenedy County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 6.5%

— 1 month change: Down 1.6 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 2.6 percentage points

– Total labor force: 138 people (9 unemployed)



Canva

#12. Sutton County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 6.5%

— 1 month change: Down 0.7 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.7 percentage points

– Total labor force: 996 people (65 unemployed)



Canva

#11. Morris County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 6.5%

— 1 month change: No change

— 1 year change: No change

– Total labor force: 4,559 people (295 unemployed)



Canva

#10. Tyler County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 6.5%

— 1 month change: Down 0.4 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.8 percentage points

– Total labor force: 7,365 people (476 unemployed)



Canva

#9. Val Verde County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 6.5%

— 1 month change: Down 0.3 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 2.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 22,865 people (1,486 unemployed)



Canva

#8. Zapata County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 6.8%

— 1 month change: Down 0.8 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 4,588 people (312 unemployed)



Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#7. Jefferson County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 6.6%

— 1 month change: Down 0.2 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.6 percentage points

– Total labor force: 104,402 people (6,880 unemployed)



Canva

#6. Sabine County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 6.9%

— 1 month change: Down 0.3 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 4,015 people (279 unemployed)



Canva

#5. Newton County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 7.1%

— 1 month change: Down 0.3 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.5 percentage points

– Total labor force: 5,037 people (356 unemployed)



Canva

#4. Zavala County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 8%

— 1 month change: Down 0.6 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 3,617 people (291 unemployed)



Canva

#3. Willacy County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 8.6%

— 1 month change: Down 0.3 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.9 percentage points

– Total labor force: 7,654 people (656 unemployed)



Canva

#2. Maverick County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 9.7%

— 1 month change: Down 0.1 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.5 percentage points

– Total labor force: 24,372 people (2,371 unemployed)



Canva

#1. Starr County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 11%

— 1 month change: Down 0.5 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.5 percentage points

– Total labor force: 25,112 people (2,767 unemployed)