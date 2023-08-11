

Canva

Texas small businesses thrive in these counties

In 2021, the IRS received a whopping 5.4 million business applications—an all-time high since the U.S. government began tracking this data in 2004. The year with the second-highest number of new business applications? 2020. Today, small businesses employ nearly half of the nation’s workers, according to a Chamber of Commerce report.

It’s fair to say that the past few years have been banner years for small businesses, but what about regional differences? The business climate in a small town in Texas is likely not the same as a small town in Connecticut. The Chamber of Commerce report found that the Midwest was the most business-friendly region, thanks to the relatively low cost of living, well-educated workforce, and regulations lowering taxes and easing zoning restrictions for businesses.

Of course, the East and West coasts also have plenty to offer, from California’s Silicon Valley and Hollywood studios to New York’s financial hub to Massachusetts’ prominence in the aerospace, defense, and information technology industries. A few states—including Delaware, Wyoming, and Nevada—even allow you to incorporate your business within their borders without ever setting foot there.

For even more specific data, let’s take it a step further by analyzing counties. Are certain counties more friendly to small businesses than others? To pinpoint the areas where small businesses abound, altLINE used Census Bureau data to find the counties in Texas with the highest concentration of small businesses in 2021, calculated as small establishments per 1,000 residents. Small establishments are defined as those with fewer than 500 employees. Counties with fewer than 1,000 residents were excluded from the analysis, as well as counties for which the Census Bureau didn’t have population estimates.

Another important factor to consider: States where nonresidents are allowed to incorporate businesses will also have a higher ratio of small businesses to residents since not all small businesses are actually operated by people living in that state.

Taking a close look at the type of counties that topped the list in each state also reveals some interesting trends. World-class vacation destinations are well represented on the lists of each state, perhaps because tourists are looking to get a sense of how the locals live through small businesses like restaurants, bakeries, bars, and boutiques.

While the top counties in each state do include a few major cities, less populated counties with smaller towns are much more common. Although most of the nation’s small businesses are located in major metropolitan areas, those that are located in rural areas tend to be more stable—possibly due to loyalty from local residents or the absence of competition from large corporations.

Keep reading to discover the counties in Texas with the highest concentration of small businesses, and see how it compares across 50 states. It just might give you inspiration for your next endeavor.

This story features data reporting by Paxtyn Merten, writing by Annalise Mantz, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 50 states.



Edward H. Campbell // Shutterstock

#50. Dimmit County

– Total small business establishments: 214 (25.2 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.5%

– 2021 population: 8,479



Canva

#49. Comal County

– Total small business establishments: 4,434 (25.4 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.9%

– 2021 population: 174,891



Canva

#48. Collin County

– Total small business establishments: 28,274 (25.4 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.7%

– 2021 population: 1,114,450



Canva

#47. Smith County

– Total small business establishments: 6,061 (25.6 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.8%

– 2021 population: 237,114



Canva

#46. Winkler County

– Total small business establishments: 189 (25.6 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.5%

– 2021 population: 7,373



Canva

#45. Stephens County

– Total small business establishments: 243 (25.8 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 100.0%

– 2021 population: 9,434



Canva

#44. Archer County

– Total small business establishments: 225 (25.9 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 100.0%

– 2021 population: 8,684



Canva

#43. McCulloch County

– Total small business establishments: 197 (26.2 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 98.0%

– 2021 population: 7,532



xradiophotog // Shutterstock

#42. Eastland County

– Total small business establishments: 469 (26.3 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.6%

– 2021 population: 17,834



Canva

#41. San Saba County

– Total small business establishments: 154 (26.4 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.4%

– 2021 population: 5,824



michelmond // Shutterstock

#40. Colorado County

– Total small business establishments: 551 (26.8 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 100.0%

– 2021 population: 20,592



Canva

#39. Washington County

– Total small business establishments: 963 (26.8 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.9%

– 2021 population: 35,898



Canva

#38. Dallas County

– Total small business establishments: 69,637 (26.9 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.5%

– 2021 population: 2,587,954



xradiophotog // Shutterstock

#37. Knox County

– Total small business establishments: 90 (27.2 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 98.9%

– 2021 population: 3,307



xradiophotog // Shutterstock

#36. Upton County

– Total small business establishments: 89 (27.5 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 97.8%

– 2021 population: 3,241



Canva

#35. Ward County

– Total small business establishments: 307 (27.6 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 100.0%

– 2021 population: 11,111



Canva

#34. Burnet County

– Total small business establishments: 1,430 (28.0 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 100.0%

– 2021 population: 51,080



Canva

#33. Hamilton County

– Total small business establishments: 233 (28.3 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.6%

– 2021 population: 8,238



Canva

#32. Kerr County

– Total small business establishments: 1,509 (28.4 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.9%

– 2021 population: 53,136



Canva

#31. Hansford County

– Total small business establishments: 146 (28.4 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.3%

– 2021 population: 5,138



Canva

#30. Reeves County

– Total small business establishments: 375 (28.8 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 100.0%

– 2021 population: 13,002



Canva

#28. Dallam County

– Total small business establishments: 210 (29.2 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.5%

– 2021 population: 7,188



Canva

#28. Baylor County

– Total small business establishments: 101 (29.2 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 98.1%

– 2021 population: 3,456



Canva

#27. Edwards County

– Total small business establishments: 42 (29.4 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 100.0%

– 2021 population: 1,431



Canva

#26. Brewster County

– Total small business establishments: 282 (29.8 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.3%

– 2021 population: 9,459



Canva

#25. Throckmorton County

– Total small business establishments: 45 (29.8 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 93.8%

– 2021 population: 1,508



Canva

#24. Potter County

– Total small business establishments: 3,492 (30.0 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.8%

– 2021 population: 116,538



Canva

#23. Travis County

– Total small business establishments: 39,875 (30.5 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.7%

– 2021 population: 1,308,544



Canva

#22. Glasscock County

– Total small business establishments: 35 (30.7 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 94.6%

– 2021 population: 1,142



Canva

#21. Fayette County

– Total small business establishments: 763 (30.9 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 100.0%

– 2021 population: 24,669



Canva

#20. Jeff Davis County

– Total small business establishments: 61 (31.1 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 100.0%

– 2021 population: 1,959



Canva

#19. Young County

– Total small business establishments: 563 (31.4 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.6%

– 2021 population: 17,911



Canva

#18. Real County

– Total small business establishments: 89 (31.7 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 98.9%

– 2021 population: 2,806



Canva

#17. Blanco County

– Total small business establishments: 378 (31.8 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.5%

– 2021 population: 11,890



Roberto Galan // Shutterstock

#16. Gregg County

– Total small business establishments: 4,035 (32.5 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.8%

– 2021 population: 124,052



Canva

#15. Kimble County

– Total small business establishments: 142 (32.6 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 98.6%

– 2021 population: 4,350



Canva

#14. Stonewall County

– Total small business establishments: 40 (33.1 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 88.9%

– 2021 population: 1,208



Canva

#13. Kendall County

– Total small business establishments: 1,566 (33.4 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.9%

– 2021 population: 46,851



Canva

#12. Wheeler County

– Total small business establishments: 166 (33.8 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 98.2%

– 2021 population: 4,905



SG Arts // Shutterstock

#11. Midland County

– Total small business establishments: 5,754 (34.2 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.9%

– 2021 population: 168,206



xradiophotog // Shutterstock

#10. Irion County

– Total small business establishments: 54 (35.3 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 94.7%

– 2021 population: 1,531



Canva

#9. Sutton County

– Total small business establishments: 116 (35.3 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 100.0%

– 2021 population: 3,284



Canva

#8. Shackelford County

– Total small business establishments: 114 (35.9 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 98.3%

– 2021 population: 3,177



G B Hart // Shutterstock

#7. Sterling County

– Total small business establishments: 50 (36.2 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 100.0%

– 2021 population: 1,382



Canva

#6. Reagan County

– Total small business establishments: 118 (36.6 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.2%

– 2021 population: 3,228



Canva

#5. Ochiltree County

– Total small business establishments: 359 (36.8 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.4%

– 2021 population: 9,763



Canva

#4. Hemphill County

– Total small business establishments: 122 (36.8 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 96.8%

– 2021 population: 3,315



Canva

#3. Mason County

– Total small business establishments: 146 (37.2 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 100.0%

– 2021 population: 3,929



Canva

#2. Crockett County

– Total small business establishments: 116 (38.5 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.1%

– 2021 population: 3,015



Canva

#1. Gillespie County

– Total small business establishments: 1,122 (41.1 per 1,000 residents)

– Share of establishments that are small: 99.8%

– 2021 population: 27,282

This story originally appeared on altLINE and was produced and

distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.