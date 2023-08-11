Skip to Content
stacker-Texas

Texas small businesses thrive in these counties

By
Published 10:58 PM


Canva

Texas small businesses thrive in these counties

In 2021, the IRS received a whopping 5.4 million business applications—an all-time high since the U.S. government began tracking this data in 2004. The year with the second-highest number of new business applications? 2020. Today, small businesses employ nearly half of the nation’s workers, according to a Chamber of Commerce report.

It’s fair to say that the past few years have been banner years for small businesses, but what about regional differences? The business climate in a small town in Texas is likely not the same as a small town in Connecticut. The Chamber of Commerce report found that the Midwest was the most business-friendly region, thanks to the relatively low cost of living, well-educated workforce, and regulations lowering taxes and easing zoning restrictions for businesses.

Of course, the East and West coasts also have plenty to offer, from California’s Silicon Valley and Hollywood studios to New York’s financial hub to Massachusetts’ prominence in the aerospace, defense, and information technology industries. A few states—including Delaware, Wyoming, and Nevada—even allow you to incorporate your business within their borders without ever setting foot there.

For even more specific data, let’s take it a step further by analyzing counties. Are certain counties more friendly to small businesses than others? To pinpoint the areas where small businesses abound, altLINE used Census Bureau data to find the counties in Texas with the highest concentration of small businesses in 2021, calculated as small establishments per 1,000 residents. Small establishments are defined as those with fewer than 500 employees. Counties with fewer than 1,000 residents were excluded from the analysis, as well as counties for which the Census Bureau didn’t have population estimates.

Another important factor to consider: States where nonresidents are allowed to incorporate businesses will also have a higher ratio of small businesses to residents since not all small businesses are actually operated by people living in that state.

Taking a close look at the type of counties that topped the list in each state also reveals some interesting trends. World-class vacation destinations are well represented on the lists of each state, perhaps because tourists are looking to get a sense of how the locals live through small businesses like restaurants, bakeries, bars, and boutiques.

While the top counties in each state do include a few major cities, less populated counties with smaller towns are much more common. Although most of the nation’s small businesses are located in major metropolitan areas, those that are located in rural areas tend to be more stable—possibly due to loyalty from local residents or the absence of competition from large corporations.

Keep reading to discover the counties in Texas with the highest concentration of small businesses, and see how it compares across 50 states. It just might give you inspiration for your next endeavor.

This story features data reporting by Paxtyn Merten, writing by Annalise Mantz, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 50 states.


Edward H. Campbell // Shutterstock

#50. Dimmit County

– Total small business establishments: 214 (25.2 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 99.5%
– 2021 population: 8,479


Canva

#49. Comal County

– Total small business establishments: 4,434 (25.4 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 99.9%
– 2021 population: 174,891


Canva

#48. Collin County

– Total small business establishments: 28,274 (25.4 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 99.7%
– 2021 population: 1,114,450


Canva

#47. Smith County

– Total small business establishments: 6,061 (25.6 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 99.8%
– 2021 population: 237,114


Canva

#46. Winkler County

– Total small business establishments: 189 (25.6 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 99.5%
– 2021 population: 7,373


Canva

#45. Stephens County

– Total small business establishments: 243 (25.8 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 100.0%
– 2021 population: 9,434


Canva

#44. Archer County

– Total small business establishments: 225 (25.9 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 100.0%
– 2021 population: 8,684


Canva

#43. McCulloch County

– Total small business establishments: 197 (26.2 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 98.0%
– 2021 population: 7,532


xradiophotog // Shutterstock

#42. Eastland County

– Total small business establishments: 469 (26.3 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 99.6%
– 2021 population: 17,834


Canva

#41. San Saba County

– Total small business establishments: 154 (26.4 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 99.4%
– 2021 population: 5,824


michelmond // Shutterstock

#40. Colorado County

– Total small business establishments: 551 (26.8 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 100.0%
– 2021 population: 20,592


Canva

#39. Washington County

– Total small business establishments: 963 (26.8 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 99.9%
– 2021 population: 35,898


Canva

#38. Dallas County

– Total small business establishments: 69,637 (26.9 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 99.5%
– 2021 population: 2,587,954


xradiophotog // Shutterstock

#37. Knox County

– Total small business establishments: 90 (27.2 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 98.9%
– 2021 population: 3,307


xradiophotog // Shutterstock

#36. Upton County

– Total small business establishments: 89 (27.5 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 97.8%
– 2021 population: 3,241


Canva

#35. Ward County

– Total small business establishments: 307 (27.6 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 100.0%
– 2021 population: 11,111


Canva

#34. Burnet County

– Total small business establishments: 1,430 (28.0 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 100.0%
– 2021 population: 51,080


Canva

#33. Hamilton County

– Total small business establishments: 233 (28.3 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 99.6%
– 2021 population: 8,238


Canva

#32. Kerr County

– Total small business establishments: 1,509 (28.4 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 99.9%
– 2021 population: 53,136


Canva

#31. Hansford County

– Total small business establishments: 146 (28.4 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 99.3%
– 2021 population: 5,138


Canva

#30. Reeves County

– Total small business establishments: 375 (28.8 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 100.0%
– 2021 population: 13,002


Canva

#28. Dallam County

– Total small business establishments: 210 (29.2 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 99.5%
– 2021 population: 7,188


Canva

#28. Baylor County

– Total small business establishments: 101 (29.2 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 98.1%
– 2021 population: 3,456


Canva

#27. Edwards County

– Total small business establishments: 42 (29.4 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 100.0%
– 2021 population: 1,431


Canva

#26. Brewster County

– Total small business establishments: 282 (29.8 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 99.3%
– 2021 population: 9,459


Canva

#25. Throckmorton County

– Total small business establishments: 45 (29.8 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 93.8%
– 2021 population: 1,508


Canva

#24. Potter County

– Total small business establishments: 3,492 (30.0 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 99.8%
– 2021 population: 116,538


Canva

#23. Travis County

– Total small business establishments: 39,875 (30.5 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 99.7%
– 2021 population: 1,308,544


Canva

#22. Glasscock County

– Total small business establishments: 35 (30.7 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 94.6%
– 2021 population: 1,142


Canva

#21. Fayette County

– Total small business establishments: 763 (30.9 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 100.0%
– 2021 population: 24,669


Canva

#20. Jeff Davis County

– Total small business establishments: 61 (31.1 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 100.0%
– 2021 population: 1,959


Canva

#19. Young County

– Total small business establishments: 563 (31.4 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 99.6%
– 2021 population: 17,911


Canva

#18. Real County

– Total small business establishments: 89 (31.7 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 98.9%
– 2021 population: 2,806


Canva

#17. Blanco County

– Total small business establishments: 378 (31.8 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 99.5%
– 2021 population: 11,890


Roberto Galan // Shutterstock

#16. Gregg County

– Total small business establishments: 4,035 (32.5 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 99.8%
– 2021 population: 124,052


Canva

#15. Kimble County

– Total small business establishments: 142 (32.6 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 98.6%
– 2021 population: 4,350


Canva

#14. Stonewall County

– Total small business establishments: 40 (33.1 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 88.9%
– 2021 population: 1,208


Canva

#13. Kendall County

– Total small business establishments: 1,566 (33.4 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 99.9%
– 2021 population: 46,851


Canva

#12. Wheeler County

– Total small business establishments: 166 (33.8 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 98.2%
– 2021 population: 4,905


SG Arts // Shutterstock

#11. Midland County

– Total small business establishments: 5,754 (34.2 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 99.9%
– 2021 population: 168,206


xradiophotog // Shutterstock

#10. Irion County

– Total small business establishments: 54 (35.3 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 94.7%
– 2021 population: 1,531


Canva

#9. Sutton County

– Total small business establishments: 116 (35.3 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 100.0%
– 2021 population: 3,284


Canva

#8. Shackelford County

– Total small business establishments: 114 (35.9 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 98.3%
– 2021 population: 3,177


G B Hart // Shutterstock

#7. Sterling County

– Total small business establishments: 50 (36.2 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 100.0%
– 2021 population: 1,382


Canva

#6. Reagan County

– Total small business establishments: 118 (36.6 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 99.2%
– 2021 population: 3,228


Canva

#5. Ochiltree County

– Total small business establishments: 359 (36.8 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 99.4%
– 2021 population: 9,763


Canva

#4. Hemphill County

– Total small business establishments: 122 (36.8 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 96.8%
– 2021 population: 3,315


Canva

#3. Mason County

– Total small business establishments: 146 (37.2 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 100.0%
– 2021 population: 3,929


Canva

#2. Crockett County

– Total small business establishments: 116 (38.5 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 99.1%
– 2021 population: 3,015


Canva

#1. Gillespie County

– Total small business establishments: 1,122 (41.1 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 99.8%
– 2021 population: 27,282

This story originally appeared on altLINE and was produced and
distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

Article Topic Follows: stacker-Texas

Jump to comments ↓

Stacker

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content