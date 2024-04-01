

Counties where homes are selling the fastest in Texas

The pace at which homes sell in the U.S. tends to ebb and flow over the calendar year, with homes selling fastest in the summer and slowest in the winter. But high home prices and mortgage interest rates are keeping many potential buyers on the sidelines.

The median number of days a home spent on the market in February was 48, five days less than the year before. In Texas, the typical home was on the market 62 days.

When homes sell faster, it can be a sign that any given market is less buyer-friendly, and decisions must be made quickly.

Stacker compiled a list of counties where homes sold the fastest in Texas using data from Redfin. To be included, counties had at least 100 home sales and are selling quicker than the state median. They are ranked by the median number of days a home was listed before it sold. In the case of ties, counties with the most home sales overall were ranked higher.



#15. Jefferson County

– Median days on market: 60

– Median sale price: $215,000

– Total homes sold: 127



#14. Galveston County

– Median days on market: 60

– Median sale price: $345,000

– Total homes sold: 378



#13. Brazos County

– Median days on market: 58

– Median sale price: $316,500

– Total homes sold: 210



#12. Montgomery County

– Median days on market: 57

– Median sale price: $313,540

– Total homes sold: 1,051



#11. El Paso County

– Median days on market: 54

– Median sale price: $255,000

– Total homes sold: 613



#10. Tom Green County

– Median days on market: 53

– Median sale price: $250,000

– Total homes sold: 111



#9. Denton County

– Median days on market: 53

– Median sale price: $445,000

– Total homes sold: 983



#8. Tarrant County

– Median days on market: 51

– Median sale price: $344,173

– Total homes sold: 1,547



#7. Wichita County

– Median days on market: 49

– Median sale price: $189,900

– Total homes sold: 121



#6. Collin County

– Median days on market: 49

– Median sale price: $488,125

– Total homes sold: 1,112



#5. Harris County

– Median days on market: 49

– Median sale price: $320,000

– Total homes sold: 3,294



#4. Lubbock County

– Median days on market: 48

– Median sale price: $239,000

– Total homes sold: 317



#3. Fort Bend County

– Median days on market: 48

– Median sale price: $379,000

– Total homes sold: 861



#2. Dallas County

– Median days on market: 41

– Median sale price: $370,000

– Total homes sold: 1,476



#1. Ector County

– Median days on market: 32

– Median sale price: $275,890

– Total homes sold: 109

This story features data reporting and writing by Elena Cox and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 22 states.