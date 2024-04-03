

Best suburbs to live in Texas

Cities may have the nightlife, but the convenience and affordability of the suburbs are becoming hot as the millennial generation moves into its homebuying phase. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic shook up workplace norms and superheated the housing market, folks have been flocking away from major urban centers.

In Colorado, for instance, lesser-known suburbs outside of Denver such as Boulder have become magnets for young parents, ranking among the biggest destinations for out-of-state millennials who chose to move in 2023. And companies are taking note of the trend as well: Many are establishing satellite offices and new headquarters in less urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of the best suburbs to live in Texas using data from Niche’s 2024 Best Places to Live. Niche ranks places to live based on an array of factors, including the cost of living, educational level of residents, housing costs, and quality of schools.



#30. Cedar Park, Texas

– Overall Rank: 446

– Population: 76,344

– Median household income: $118,903

– Median home value: $427,800 (67% own)

– Median rent: $1,677 (33% rent)

– Top public schools: Westwood High IB World School (grade A+), Vandegrift High School (grade A+), Round Rock High School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: St. Stephen’s Episcopal School (grade A+), St. Andrew’s Episcopal School (grade A+), Brentwood Christian School (grade A+)



#29. Highland Park, Texas

– Overall Rank: 425

– Population: 8,840

– Median household income: $249,923

– Median home value: $1,678,600 (87% own)

– Median rent: $2,673 (13% rent)

– Top public schools: School for the Talented & Gifted (grade A+), School of Science & Engineering (grade A+), Uplift North Hills Preparatory – High School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: St. Mark’s School of Texas (grade A+), Greenhill School (grade A+), The Hockaday School (grade A+)



#28. Parker, Texas

– Overall Rank: 384

– Population: 5,573

– Median household income: $202,727

– Median home value: $792,900 (98% own)

– Median rent: $969 (2% rent)

– Top public schools: Plano East Senior High School (grade A+), Jenny Preston Elementary School (grade A+), Tibbals Elementary School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: John Paul II High School (grade A+), Prince of Peace Christian School (grade A+), Qalam Collegiate Academy (grade A)



#27. Richardson, Texas

– Overall Rank: 375

– Population: 118,063

– Median household income: $94,362

– Median home value: $379,800 (52% own)

– Median rent: $1,725 (48% rent)

– Top public schools: Uplift North Hills Preparatory – High School (grade A+), Plano East Senior High School (grade A+), Lawler Middle School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: St. Mark’s School of Texas (grade A+), Greenhill School (grade A+), The Hockaday School (grade A+)



#26. Murphy, Texas

– Overall Rank: 366

– Population: 20,880

– Median household income: $152,847

– Median home value: $458,400 (92% own)

– Median rent: $2,354 (8% rent)

– Top public schools: Plano East Senior High School (grade A+), Don Whitt Elementary School (grade A+), Tibbals Elementary School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Akiba Yavneh Academy (grade A+), John Paul II High School (grade A+), Prince of Peace Christian School (grade A+)



#25. Sunnyvale, Texas

– Overall Rank: 365

– Population: 7,873

– Median household income: $152,632

– Median home value: $496,500 (85% own)

– Median rent: $999 (15% rent)

– Top public schools: Richland Collegiate High School (grade A+), Sunnyvale Elementary School (grade A), Sunnyvale Intermediate School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Lakehill Preparatory School (grade A+), Bishop Lynch High School (grade A+), First Baptist Academy (grade A)



#24. Taylor Lake Village, Texas

– Overall Rank: 346

– Population: 3,677

– Median household income: $150,479

– Median home value: $342,000 (92% own)

– Median rent: $2,555 (8% rent)

– Top public schools: Clear Horizons Early College High School (grade A+), Seabrook Intermediate School (grade A), Clear Falls High School (grade A)

– Top private schools: First Baptist Christian Academy (grade A), Grace Christian Academy (grade A), Lutheran South Academy (grade A)



#23. Trophy Club, Texas

– Overall Rank: 329

– Population: 13,251

– Median household income: $183,125

– Median home value: $581,600 (91% own)

– Median rent: $1,908 (9% rent)

– Top public schools: Carroll Senior High School (grade A+), Uplift North Hills Preparatory – High School (grade A+), Westlake Academy (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Cistercian Preparatory School (grade A+), E.A. Young Academy for Gifted and Talented Scholars (grade A+), The Clariden School (grade A+)



#22. West Lake Hills, Texas

– Overall Rank: 281

– Population: 3,360

– Median household income: $210,000

– Median home value: $1,425,700 (88% own)

– Median rent: $1,566 (12% rent)

– Top public schools: Liberal Arts & Science Academy (grade A+), Westlake High School (grade A+), Eanes Elementary School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: St. Stephen’s Episcopal School (grade A+), Austin Peace Academy (grade A+), St. Andrew’s Episcopal School (grade A+)



#21. Allen, Texas

– Overall Rank: 279

– Population: 105,444

– Median household income: $121,259

– Median home value: $390,200 (71% own)

– Median rent: $1,747 (29% rent)

– Top public schools: Jim Spradley Elementary (grade A+), Lovejoy High School (grade A+), Lawler Middle School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Alcuin School (grade A+), Dallas International School (grade A+), Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas (grade A+)



#20. Bellaire, Texas

– Overall Rank: 268

– Population: 17,163

– Median household income: $215,636

– Median home value: $958,300 (87% own)

– Median rent: $2,423 (13% rent)

– Top public schools: Carnegie Vanguard High School (grade A+), Debakey H.S. for Health Prof (grade A+), Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts (grade A+)

– Top private schools: St. John’s School (grade A+), The Awty International School (grade A+), The Village School (grade A+)



#19. Rollingwood, Texas

– Overall Rank: 217

– Population: 1,514

– Median household income: $231,875

– Median home value: $1,704,500 (95% own)

– Median rent: $3,501 (5% rent)

– Top public schools: Liberal Arts & Science Academy (grade A+), Westlake High School (grade A+), Eanes Elementary School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: St. Stephen’s Episcopal School (grade A+), Austin Peace Academy (grade A+), St. Andrew’s Episcopal School (grade A+)



#18. Greatwood, Texas

– Overall Rank: 209

– Population: 12,437

– Median household income: $148,047

– Median home value: $322,000 (93% own)

– Median rent: $2,000 (7% rent)

– Top public schools: George Ranch High School (grade A), Bess Campbell Elementary School (grade A), Susanna Dickinson Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools:



#17. Woodway, Texas

– Overall Rank: 205

– Population: 9,399

– Median household income: $111,014

– Median home value: $304,200 (88% own)

– Median rent: $1,720 (12% rent)

– Top public schools: Midway High School (grade A+), River Valley Middle School (grade A), South Bosque Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Vanguard College Preparatory School (grade A+), Live Oak Classical School (grade A), Bishop Louis Reicher Catholic School (grade A)



#16. Olmos Park, Texas

– Overall Rank: 172

– Population: 2,286

– Median household income: $179,500

– Median home value: $845,400 (81% own)

– Median rent: $1,071 (19% rent)

– Top public schools: BASIS San Antonio – Shavano Campus (grade A+), BASIS San Antonio- Northeast Campus (grade A+), Alamo Heights High School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Keystone School (grade A+), Saint Mary’s Hall (grade A+), San Antonio Christian School (grade A+)



#15. Southlake, Texas

– Overall Rank: 167

– Population: 30,779

– Median household income: $250,001

– Median home value: $854,900 (95% own)

– Median rent: $2,518 (5% rent)

– Top public schools: Carroll Senior High School (grade A+), Uplift North Hills Preparatory – High School (grade A+), Westlake Academy (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Cistercian Preparatory School (grade A+), E.A. Young Academy for Gifted and Talented Scholars (grade A+), The Highlands School (grade A+)



#14. Terrell Hills, Texas

– Overall Rank: 162

– Population: 5,045

– Median household income: $199,643

– Median home value: $720,400 (79% own)

– Median rent: $1,100 (21% rent)

– Top public schools: International School of the Americas (grade A+), BASIS San Antonio- Northeast Campus (grade A+), Alamo Heights High School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Keystone School (grade A+), Saint Mary’s Hall (grade A+), San Antonio Christian School (grade A+)



#13. Spring Valley Village, Texas

– Overall Rank: 158

– Population: 4,222

– Median household income: $229,702

– Median home value: $1,056,000 (96% own)

– Median rent: $3,501 (4% rent)

– Top public schools: Memorial High School (grade A+), Spring Branch Academic Institute (grade A+), Bridgeland High School (grade A)

– Top private schools: St. John’s School (grade A+), The Awty International School (grade A+), The Village School (grade A+)



#12. New Territory, Texas

– Overall Rank: 154

– Population: 15,699

– Median household income: $135,444

– Median home value: $276,800 (85% own)

– Median rent: $1,554 (15% rent)

– Top public schools: Stephen F. Austin High School (grade A+), Walker Station Elementary School (grade A), Sartartia Middle School (grade A)

– Top private schools:



#11. Plano, Texas

– Overall Rank: 129

– Population: 284,948

– Median household income: $105,679

– Median home value: $412,500 (57% own)

– Median rent: $1,699 (43% rent)

– Top public schools: Liberty High School (grade A+), Uplift North Hills Preparatory – High School (grade A+), Plano East Senior High School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: St. Mark’s School of Texas (grade A+), Greenhill School (grade A+), The Hockaday School (grade A+)



#10. Brushy Creek, Texas

– Overall Rank: 126

– Population: 22,282

– Median household income: $133,060

– Median home value: $411,500 (75% own)

– Median rent: $1,975 (25% rent)

– Top public schools: Round Rock High School (grade A+), Chaparral Star Academy (grade A+), Monta Jane Akin El (grade A)

– Top private schools: St. Andrew’s Episcopal School (grade A+), Brentwood Christian School (grade A+), Hill Country Christian School of Austin (grade A+)



#9. Colleyville, Texas

– Overall Rank: 112

– Population: 25,876

– Median household income: $196,298

– Median home value: $674,300 (96% own)

– Median rent: $2,785 (4% rent)

– Top public schools: Carroll Senior High School (grade A+), Uplift North Hills Preparatory – High School (grade A+), Westlake Academy (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Cistercian Preparatory School (grade A+), E.A. Young Academy for Gifted and Talented Scholars (grade A+), The Highlands School (grade A+)



#8. Flower Mound, Texas

– Overall Rank: 96

– Population: 76,630

– Median household income: $154,471

– Median home value: $467,600 (83% own)

– Median rent: $2,039 (17% rent)

– Top public schools: Uplift North Hills Preparatory – High School (grade A+), Flower Mound High School (grade A+), Westlake Academy (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Alcuin School (grade A+), Cistercian Preparatory School (grade A+), Dallas International School (grade A+)



#7. Frisco, Texas

– Overall Rank: 69

– Population: 202,075

– Median household income: $144,567

– Median home value: $531,400 (67% own)

– Median rent: $1,803 (33% rent)

– Top public schools: Liberty High School (grade A+), Uplift North Hills Preparatory – High School (grade A+), Reedy High School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: St. Mark’s School of Texas (grade A+), Greenhill School (grade A+), The Hockaday School (grade A+)



#6. Alamo Heights, Texas

– Overall Rank: 54

– Population: 7,417

– Median household income: $149,332

– Median home value: $704,500 (74% own)

– Median rent: $1,390 (26% rent)

– Top public schools: BASIS San Antonio – Shavano Campus (grade A+), BASIS San Antonio- Northeast Campus (grade A+), Alamo Heights High School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Keystone School (grade A+), Saint Mary’s Hall (grade A+), San Antonio Christian School (grade A+)



#5. University Park, Texas

– Overall Rank: 52

– Population: 25,179

– Median household income: $250,001

– Median home value: $1,600,300 (84% own)

– Median rent: $2,686 (16% rent)

– Top public schools: School for the Talented & Gifted (grade A+), School of Science & Engineering (grade A+), Uplift North Hills Preparatory – High School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: St. Mark’s School of Texas (grade A+), Greenhill School (grade A+), The Hockaday School (grade A+)



#4. Sugar Land, Texas

– Overall Rank: 37

– Population: 110,077

– Median household income: $132,247

– Median home value: $387,900 (81% own)

– Median rent: $1,868 (19% rent)

– Top public schools: Clements High School (grade A+), Dulles High School (grade A+), Stephen F. Austin High School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: St. John’s School (grade A+), The Village School (grade A+), Strake Jesuit College Preparatory (grade A+)



#3. The Woodlands, Texas

– Overall Rank: 17

– Population: 118,402

– Median household income: $142,384

– Median home value: $456,400 (73% own)

– Median rent: $1,723 (27% rent)

– Top public schools: The Woodlands High School (grade A+), College Park High School (grade A+), Sam Houston State University Charter School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: The John Cooper School (grade A+), The Woodlands Christian Academy (grade A+), Providence Classical School (grade A+)



#2. Coppell, Texas

– Overall Rank: 11

– Population: 42,513

– Median household income: $143,817

– Median home value: $489,700 (71% own)

– Median rent: $1,743 (29% rent)

– Top public schools: Coppell High School (grade A+), Uplift North Hills Preparatory – High School (grade A+), Coppell Middle School – East (grade A+)

– Top private schools: St. Mark’s School of Texas (grade A+), Greenhill School (grade A+), The Hockaday School (grade A+)



#1. Cinco Ranch, Texas

– Overall Rank: 3

– Population: 18,856

– Median household income: $152,074

– Median home value: $429,300 (70% own)

– Median rent: $1,750 (30% rent)

– Top public schools: Seven Lakes High School (grade A+), Cinco Ranch High School (grade A+), Adams J.H. (grade A+)

– Top private schools: The Village School (grade A+), British International School of Houston (grade A+), St. Agnes Academy (grade A+)

