Counties in Texas where landslides pose the greatest threat

Hurricane Helene wrought devastation across the Southeast. The storm’s high winds and flooding killed more than 230 people, and the damage to property, infrastructure, and other economic impacts is estimated to be worth tens of billions of dollars.

But heavy rains and destructive winds weren’t the only natural disasters out in force: The hurricane also activated nearly 2,000 landslides, of which over half have impacted roads, rivers, and structures, according to early estimates.

Even on their own, landslides are a deadly and costly natural disaster. There were 310 fatal landslides globally in the first half of 2024 alone, which killed 2,315 people—unusually high numbers compared to previous years. In the U.S., 25 to 50 people on average are killed by landslides each year, according to the Department of Interior.

Landslides from Hurricane Helene alone killed 20 people in North Carolina, which endured the worst of the storm’s landslides. A combination of fast-moving mud and water destroyed roads, rail links, water access, homes, and businesses across the state.

As climate change strengthens hurricanes and increases the frequency and severity of extreme weather events, the risk of landslides is also rising. To get a clearer picture of where the risk is greatest, Truck Parking Club mapped county-level data from the Department of the Interior Geological Survey, then ranked Texas counties by the share of their land that is susceptible to landslides as part of a larger national analysis. Data was published in September 2024. Counties are displayed by the share of their land area that is susceptible to landslides.



Counties within mountain ranges have high landslide susceptibility

In Texas, over half of the land is susceptible to landslides in 6 counties.

A landslide occurs when rock, debris, or earth moves down a slope. Inclines like hills and bluffs are a critical element of slides, meaning mountainous regions are at higher risk. Typically, landslides are triggered by forces like heavy rainfall, snowmelt, earthquakes, volcanic activity, human activities, or some combination of factors. Often, they’re impossible to predict.

According to the Geological Survey, places where weak or fractured earth sit on steep slopes are likely to experience landslides—for example, areas with a history of strip mining. In Appalachia, about 1,400 square miles of land are scarred by strip mining within the Ohio River basin, according to an Inside Climate News analysis of satellite imagery. Together, the “waste rock” left behind, increasing stream flows, and heavy rainfalls brought on by climate change create a deadly recipe for landslides. This part of Appalachia is also near the Gulf of Mexico, where fast-warming waters stir up exceptionally fast-growing storms, as was the case with Hurricane Helene.

Combined, these elements create the highest vulnerability to landslides in the region. Much of West Virginia, in particular, is at risk: In 47 of the state’s 55 counties, more than 90% of the land is susceptible to slides. Parts of Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and North Carolina are also exceedingly vulnerable.

Parts of California’s coastline have also been plagued by major landslides. Earlier this year, a rockslide destroyed a part of Highway 1 along the state’s famed Big Sur. The earth below the highway isn’t sturdy, and wetter storms are further weakening it, contributing to more frequent and severe landslides. The majestic Big Sur stretch is an iconic road trip and tourism destination, where the highway winds along cliffs above the Pacific Ocean. However, it was forced to close to most traffic, and still offers just one lane at some points.

Other landslide risk factors include population growth, rapid land use changes, urbanization, heavy logging and deforestation, and inappropriate use of lands—slopes in particular. Wildfires also generate landslide hazards, leaving behind excess debris that can be dragged down during floods, as was the case in Big Sur.

The heightened frequency and severity of landslides are a direct consequence of logging, mining, and climate change, with massive repercussions for safety and critical infrastructure in the U.S. and around the world.

Hazard maps like those from the Geological Survey are a tool that federal, state, and local governments can use to identify landslide vulnerabilities and prepare for them. Preparation and mitigation efforts might include landslide drills, evacuation plans, improved drainage systems, and slope stabilization. Governments in susceptible areas can adopt disaster-resilient building codes and standards, as well as restrictions on mining and logging.

In some cases, such as Highway 1, there are no obvious solutions to fully protect against landslides. Still, with increased awareness and response plans, people can make more informed decisions on where to live (or safely visit) and can prepare themselves for landslides and their aftermath.

Read on to see where in Texas is most vulnerable to the growing landslide threat.



#50. Leon County

– Percent susceptible area: 26.6%

– Total susceptible area: 286 square miles



#49. Cass County

– Percent susceptible area: 26.8%

– Total susceptible area: 251 square miles



#48. Stonewall County

– Percent susceptible area: 28.0%

– Total susceptible area: 258 square miles



#47. Hood County

– Percent susceptible area: 29.3%

– Total susceptible area: 124 square miles



#46. Kent County

– Percent susceptible area: 29.3%

– Total susceptible area: 264 square miles



#45. Burnet County

– Percent susceptible area: 29.4%

– Total susceptible area: 294 square miles



#44. Hays County

– Percent susceptible area: 30.2%

– Total susceptible area: 206 square miles



#43. Sabine County

– Percent susceptible area: 30.3%

– Total susceptible area: 151 square miles



#42. Uvalde County

– Percent susceptible area: 30.6%

– Total susceptible area: 477 square miles



#41. Rusk County

– Percent susceptible area: 30.7%

– Total susceptible area: 284 square miles



#40. Mason County

– Percent susceptible area: 30.9%

– Total susceptible area: 288 square miles



#39. Crockett County

– Percent susceptible area: 31.2%

– Total susceptible area: 877 square miles



#38. Jack County

– Percent susceptible area: 31.5%

– Total susceptible area: 289 square miles



#37. Llano County

– Percent susceptible area: 31.6%

– Total susceptible area: 297 square miles



#36. Gillespie County

– Percent susceptible area: 31.7%

– Total susceptible area: 337 square miles



#35. Coke County

– Percent susceptible area: 31.8%

– Total susceptible area: 289 square miles



#34. Hutchinson County

– Percent susceptible area: 31.9%

– Total susceptible area: 284 square miles



#33. Cottle County

– Percent susceptible area: 31.9%

– Total susceptible area: 288 square miles



#32. Potter County

– Percent susceptible area: 32.5%

– Total susceptible area: 296 square miles



#31. Motley County

– Percent susceptible area: 33.0%

– Total susceptible area: 326 square miles



#30. Smith County

– Percent susceptible area: 33.6%

– Total susceptible area: 314 square miles



#29. Palo Pinto County

– Percent susceptible area: 33.9%

– Total susceptible area: 326 square miles



#28. Armstrong County

– Percent susceptible area: 34.0%

– Total susceptible area: 311 square miles



#27. Culberson County

– Percent susceptible area: 34.1%

– Total susceptible area: 1,298 square miles



#26. Comal County

– Percent susceptible area: 35.0%

– Total susceptible area: 197 square miles



#25. Upshur County

– Percent susceptible area: 35.0%

– Total susceptible area: 206 square miles



#24. Donley County

– Percent susceptible area: 35.0%

– Total susceptible area: 326 square miles



#23. King County

– Percent susceptible area: 35.4%

– Total susceptible area: 323 square miles



#22. Roberts County

– Percent susceptible area: 35.4%

– Total susceptible area: 327 square miles



#21. Travis County

– Percent susceptible area: 36.1%

– Total susceptible area: 362 square miles



#20. Kimble County

– Percent susceptible area: 36.1%

– Total susceptible area: 451 square miles



#19. Anderson County

– Percent susceptible area: 36.5%

– Total susceptible area: 393 square miles



#18. Briscoe County

– Percent susceptible area: 36.6%

– Total susceptible area: 330 square miles



#17. San Augustine County

– Percent susceptible area: 36.7%

– Total susceptible area: 196 square miles



#16. Shelby County

– Percent susceptible area: 36.9%

– Total susceptible area: 298 square miles



#15. Hall County

– Percent susceptible area: 38.0%

– Total susceptible area: 344 square miles



#14. Cherokee County

– Percent susceptible area: 38.6%

– Total susceptible area: 407 square miles



#13. Blanco County

– Percent susceptible area: 38.7%

– Total susceptible area: 276 square miles



#12. Nacogdoches County

– Percent susceptible area: 39.3%

– Total susceptible area: 374 square miles



#11. Kerr County

– Percent susceptible area: 42.5%

– Total susceptible area: 470 square miles



#10. Somervell County

– Percent susceptible area: 43.7%

– Total susceptible area: 83 square miles



#9. Edwards County

– Percent susceptible area: 45.4%

– Total susceptible area: 963 square miles



#8. Terrell County

– Percent susceptible area: 48.0%

– Total susceptible area: 1,131 square miles



#7. Presidio County

– Percent susceptible area: 49.0%

– Total susceptible area: 1,886 square miles



#6. Jeff Davis County

– Percent susceptible area: 51.2%

– Total susceptible area: 1,159 square miles



#5. Brewster County

– Percent susceptible area: 52.0%

– Total susceptible area: 3,213 square miles



#4. Kendall County

– Percent susceptible area: 52.6%

– Total susceptible area: 349 square miles



#3. Val Verde County

– Percent susceptible area: 53.9%

– Total susceptible area: 1,717 square miles



#2. Bandera County

– Percent susceptible area: 63.8%

– Total susceptible area: 507 square miles



#1. Real County

– Percent susceptible area: 67.8%

– Total susceptible area: 475 square miles

This story features data reporting and writing by Paxtyn Merten and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 50 states.

distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.