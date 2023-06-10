Registered voters took to the polls to decide runoff races

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Four races were forced into a runoff during the May 6 regular election after candidates did not get a majority vote.

The unofficial final election results are in.

There were two seats on the El Paso Independent School District Board of Trustees, one seat for Ysleta Independent School District Board, and the Horizon City Mayor on the ballot.

Alejandro "Alex" Cuellar is the projected leader with 875 votes over his opponent for the District 2 seat Will Veliz, who received 600 votes.

Over in District 6, Valerie Ganelon Beals ended the night with 1,066 votes, while opponent Jacqueline Martinez received 997.

In Ysleta ISD Chris Hernandez got 275 to Debbie Torres' 149.

Andres "Andy" Renteria has been in the lead in the Horizon City Mayor's race all night and ended the night with 395. Johnny "Doc" Duran received 213.

There are 85,135 registered voters able to cast a ballot in the June 10 Runoff Uniform Election with slightly more that 4,580 votes cast.