Catholic Diocese of El Paso marks a new chapter in service

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The ordination ceremony for three deacons to the Order of the priesthood is a significant milestone in their spiritual journeys.

Deacon Loyd Divinagracia, Deacon Angel Aguilar, and Deacon Angel were ordained in a special ceremony at St. Patrick Cathedral by Bishop Mark Seitz of the Diocese of El Paso.

"These three men bring a diverse set of talents and gifts that will greatly benefit the people of the Diocese of El Paso,” Father John Telles, Director of Seminarians.

Divinagarcia who is originally from the Philippines, says his passion lies in supporting and sharing the gospel with migrants.

"The reality of migration is at the heart of God. The situation here opens our eyes to do more and be better for our brother and sister migrants," said Divinagracia.

Tarango is from Chihuahua, Mexico and has been studying for the Diocese of El Paso for the past eight years. He says the ordination's transformative experience was one he looked forward to during these years.

Aguilar comes to El Paso from Michoacán, Morelia in West Central Mexico. He has been preparing to enter the priesthood for over five years and is looking forward to serve the people of the diocese.