One person has been transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash, according to fire dispatch.

Several lanes were closed to allow emergency crews to work.

TxDOT traffic cameras show several cars involved in the middle and right hand lanes.

It happened just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Fire rescue crews are at a crash on I-10 West at Airway.

