Tanker fire causes partial collapse of I-95 in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvannia (KVIA) - A fire broke out underneath I-95 northbound in Philadelphia just after 6 a.m. Sunday. and caused the closure in both directions.

"Today's going to be a long day. Obviously, with 95 northbound gone and southbound questionable, it's going to be even longer," said Dominick Mireles of the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management.

Witnesses reported seeing manholes exploding in the area because of the fire.

Emergency responders warned the public to avoid the area as the fire caused the partial collapse of the highway spreading debris.

Videos of the area show the northbound lanes of the highway reduced to rubble, with the southbound lanes structurally compromised.

Federal transportation records show the highway carries an average of 125,000 vehicles a day.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.