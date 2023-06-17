Classic car show raises awareness and funds to help children

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Terry's Heart Foundation organized their inaugural classic car show in Northeast El Paso Saturday morning.

Two friends, Sabrina Newman and J'me Phelps, joined forces with one goal in mind, to make a difference for children in need in the community.

“This is going back 16 years, and no one knows who we are, what we do, it started out as two friends doing something nice on the side, and it developed into this fantastic company,” said Newman.

The foundation is named after Newman's late grandmother who she says inspired her growing up and it is her way of honoring her memory.

“My grandmother was the best woman in the world, I love her to death, and I lost her in 2020," said Newman. "Her name was Teresa, but everyone knew her as Terry," she added explaining the foundation's name.

The public was invited to the car show, a fun event for the entire family and an opportunity for local classic and modern car enthusiasts to display their priced collections.

“We do this for a living’ and we’re doing it great and it feels good to be out here, and I like it," said Jamiel "Dollar Mike" Russel, representing the Pit Bull Bike Club.

The foundation asked those in attendance to bring backpacks that will be donated to children at area shelters.

“It’s been a complete honor helping as a business owner, but also now seeing a little bit behind the scenes, as the actual foundation functioning, and getting things out to the community,” said Phelps, owner of Blessed Frog Boutique.