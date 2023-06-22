Body found after two weeks decomposing in Sunland Park desert

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Sunland Park Fire Chief says crews recovered a woman's body from a rugged desert area early Thursday morning.

The body has not been identified. The chief believes the woman was 20 to 30 years old. The Office of Medical Investigation believes her body had been there for about two weeks before it was recovered.

Crews were called out about 1:00 a.m. and had to use four-wheelers to get to the body's location. Border Patrol agents were the first to respond to the scene.

This happened about a mile west of the 4900 block of McNutt Road, according to fire officials.