Dia de la Mujer Latina recognizes Senator Blanco

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Texas State Senator Cesar Blanco and Representative Lina Ortega helped pass House Bill 113 giving Promotoras or Community Health Workers a greater role in delivering healthcare in the state.

“I’m extremely honored to have been recognized by Día de la Mujer Latina for sponsoring and passing House Bill 113! Promotoras play a vital role in bridging underserved communities to quality healthcare," said Senator Blanco of the recognition.

The Promotoras were classified as administrative expenses by Texas Medicaid, which to hire more staff.

HB 113 changes the employment category by placing them under the quality of improvement budget.

"Our community is healthier and safer due to the work of Promotoras and I am proud to support them with the passage of House Bill 113. This bill will elevate the work of Promotoras and make it easier to hire additional community health workers.”