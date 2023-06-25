Father, son die at Big Bend National Park

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas (KVIA) - A father and his two stepsons were hiking in the Marufo Vega Trail on June 23 in the extreme heat with temperatures of 119 degrees.

The Big Bend National Park's Communications Center staff says they received a emergency assistance call after the youngest teen fell ill and lost consciousness at 6 p.m.

According to a release from the national park, the father left the trail heading towards their vehicle to try to find help. The older brother tried to carry his brother back to the trailhead.

Park Rangers and U.S. Border Patrol Agents were able to reach the area at 7:30 p.m. and found the 14 year old boy dead.

The rescue team searched for the father and found that his vehicle had crashed over an embankment at the Boquillas Overlook with no signs of life.

Park officials say the incident is still under investigation.

Big Bend National Parks has experienced extreme heat with daily highs in the 110-119 degrees.