Watch: San Elizario native Ricardo Pepi plays in Aaron Jones’ charity softball game

The Jones brothers spoke about Pepi's participation in a news conference before the game. They said Pepi only gets two weeks a year off, and he's choosing to spend that time in the Borderland, proving how loyal he is to his home.

He joined other big sports names such as Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons .

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Soccer star and San Elizario native Ricardo Pepi played in the Jones brother's charity softball game Thursday night.

