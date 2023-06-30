Skip to Content
Watch: San Elizario native Ricardo Pepi plays in Aaron Jones’ charity softball game

Published 2:43 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Soccer star and San Elizario native Ricardo Pepi played in the Jones brother's charity softball game Thursday night.

He joined other big sports names such as Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.

The Jones brothers spoke about Pepi's participation in a news conference before the game. They said Pepi only gets two weeks a year off, and he's choosing to spend that time in the Borderland, proving how loyal he is to his home.

Emma Hoggard

