Aaron and Alvin Jones host charity softball game in El Paso

Published 3:07 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)--- For the second year in a row, Aaron and Alvin Jones Jr. are hosting their A & A All The Way charity softball game at Southwest University Park.

A celebrity roster is expected to be on the field on June 29th. The Home Run Derby begins at 6:30 p.m. The softball game starts at 7:30 p.m.

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was added to the roster earlier this month.

"We just try to make it a big weekend where, you know, you're getting the interaction with the fans from the softball game and you're having some of the kids out there as well, and then you flip the next day and you're out there with the kids and they're getting that hands-on interaction, getting to talk to you, getting to meet you", running back for the Green Bay Packers, Aaron Jones, said when the game was announced in May.

The community is welcome to join a fun-filled evening at the softball game!

There will be local stars, a home run derby, a silent auction, merchandise, and more. All proceeds go towards the foundation's mission of making a positive difference in the lives of our nation's youth. 

