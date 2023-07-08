White House Senior Advisor visits El Paso, discusses infrastructure needs and funding

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The Biden Administration has allocated over $900 million in federal funds for El Paso from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar met with local leaders to discuss local infrastructure needs and how the funding should be utilized.

Among the leaders joining Representative Escobar in the meeting were El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, and Senior Advisor to President Biden Mitch Landrieu.

"We know what it takes to move people back and forth," said Representative Veronica Escobar. "But for the first time we finally have the investment to enhance legitimate trade and travel in our region."

Landrieu also toured some of the area ports of entry, the FAA air traffic control tower, and the main terminal of the El Paso International Airport as part of his visit Saturday.

“As the only representative in the region to vote for these historic pieces of legislation, I was proud to bring Senior Advisor and White House Infrastructure Coordinator Landrieu to El Paso to see the implementation of those funds and the work still left to accomplish," added Congresswoman Escobar.

County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said, “As an epicenter for migrants and commercial traffic, El Paso's Port of Entry is a critical hub for the region's economy."

The visit from a representative of the White House helps highlight the importance of infrastructure investments along with federal support to help increase economic opportunities for El Pasoans.

“Our investments through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for the Bridge of the Americas Land Port of Entry, the El Paso International Airport, and more are strengthening our supply chains and our national economy, creating good-paying jobs, and improving sustainability – all while making sure our nation is more safe and secure," said Senior Advisor to President Biden and White House Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu.

Earlier this year, Representative Escobar was named one of the seven national co-chairs for the president's reelection bid in 2024