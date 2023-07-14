Man accused of trying to murder police officers in custody in New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- 47-year-old Bobby Charles Crawford, the man involved in a June officer-involved shooting, is now in law enforcement custody in New Mexico.

The shooting happened on the East Mesa on June 21, 2023 when New Mexico State Police and Las Cruces Police Department officers tried to perform a traffic stop.

The officers started chasing Crawford's car, which crashed at Holman Road and Arroyo Road.

Body camera footage released by police appear to show that Crawford started shooting at the officers right after the crash. Officers shot back at Crawford, injuring him. None of the officers were injured. Crawford was taken to University Medical Center in El Paso.

Officials charged him with two counts of attempted murder, three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, one count of aggravated fleeing from an officer, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, and one count of shooting at or from a motor vehicle after he was discharged from UMC.

According to jail record, Crawford was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center on July 14 at 10:36 a.m. He was transferred there from the El Paso Annex. He is being held without bond. Jail officials released Crawford's booking photo. This is the first time it has been released.