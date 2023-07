Police say they want to thank the community for helping with the Silver Alert.

They had issued a local Silver Alert Saturday after she went missing.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police say 83-year-old Ernestina Ramirez Torres has been located.

