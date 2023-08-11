Durango, Colorado paid former El Paso City Manager Tommy Gonzalez thousands of dollars during his final months on the job

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- It was February 28th when El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser casted the tie-breaking vote to fire then-City Manager Tommy Gonzalez.

By March 13th, Gonzalez already had a $35,000 deal with the City of Durango, Colorado, as a business consultant.

ABC-7 was tipped off to the Durango purchase order, which lists four $8,750 entries for consultant services.

ABC-7 found Gonzalez on a City of Durango organizational chart. He has since been removed.

ABC-7 also found a list of services that Gonzalez would provide:

Reviewing financial policies, procedures, and practices to determine improvements.

Assessed financial resiliency and provide recommendations and guidance.

The entries are all dated March of 2023, so its unknown how Gonzalez balanced a full-time El Paso job and an out-of-town job for a month.

City Council had given Gonzalez a 120-day notice of termination in February. But, there was a flurry of contract negotiations beginning in 2022 that added extra benefits and a contract extension. Gonzalez eventually left in June with $900,000 paid for El Paso taxpayers, plus thousands of dollars from the City of Durango.

ABC-7 will continue sifting through public records to keep you informed as the City looks for its next city manager.