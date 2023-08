EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser proclaimed today Chico's Tacos Day.

Leeser made the proclamation at the start of Tuesday morning's City Council meeting.

This new city holiday celebrates one of the Sun City's most iconic restaurant chains, Chico's Tacos.

The family-owned taco restaurant recently celebrated its 70th anniversary.

From now on, El Paso will celebrate this day as Chico's Tacos Day.