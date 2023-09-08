A group of East El Paso voters are trying to remove City Representative Cassandra Hernandez

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A group is working to get enough signatures to remove El Paso City Representative Cassandra Hernandez.

The group of 35 volunteers, led by district 3 resident and former political candidate Irene Armendariz-Jackson, says the district deserves better. They claim that Hernandez has repeatedly voted to increase the city's property tax, approved debt without the approval of voters, and made decisions that harmed the financial interest of her constituents.

The group brought up the ethics complaint filed against Hernandez over her alleged misuse of her taxpayer-funded gas card. The City of El Paso's Ethics Commission issued a letter of reprimand to Hernandez as a result of an investigation into the misuse. That investigation found that Hernandez spent more on gas than other city leaders, and allowed her husband to use the gas card to fill up his truck.

On Friday, the group filed a notice of intent with the City Clerk. The team now has 60 days to authenticate at least 4,000 signatures from registered district 3 voters. Those signatures must be turned into the City Clerk.