IDEA Public Schools educator arrested for alleged relationship with a student

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) -- Socorro Police Department officers arrested an educator who works at an IDEA Public Schools campus for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a child.

They charged William Patterson with having an improper relationship between an educator and a student.

The department confirms that it got a tip on May 31, 2023 about a "dating relationship" between Patterson and an underage female student. That relationship allegedly led to a sexual encounter, according to police.

Patterson surrendered to police on September 5, 2023. They booked him into the El Paso County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

ABC-7 is working to find out which campus Patterson worked at and what job he had, and whether he is still working at the school. We will update you when we learn more.