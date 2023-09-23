Man dies in hit and run crash, police ask for public’s help

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico (KVIA) - The Alamogordo Police Department is asking for anyone with information on a hit and run crash early Saturday morning to come forward.

Police found the body of a man in his 50s on the 600 block of First Street in Alamogordo just before 2:30 a.m.

The man's injuries are consistent with being hit by a vehicle along the road, according to a police report.

The department's Major Crimes Unit is taking over the investigation.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or has knowledge of the incident to call the Alamogordo Police Department at 575-439-4300.

The man has not been identified.