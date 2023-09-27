Skip to Content
Top Stories

Del Valle takes home the cupcakes for Week 5’s Sweet Play of the Week

By
New
Published 8:37 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - KVIA has presented the Del Valle Conquistadores football team with the special cupcakes for the Sweet Play of the Week, sponsored by Albertsons.

The winning play was. a 98-yard kickoff return by Del Valle's Matt Lopez, who ducked and dashed his way through the Chapin Huskies special teams for six points.

When asked about his spectacular touchdown, Lopez said, "I just follow my blocks and do my job."

The Conquistadores will play the Horizon Scorpionos in their upcoming game.

Make sure to tune into the Borderland Blitz, Fridays at 10:35 p.m. for all the local high school football action.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sam Harasimowicz

Sam Harasimowicz is a reporter, producer and one of the anchors of ABC-7’s weekend evening news programs

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content