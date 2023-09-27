Del Valle takes home the cupcakes for Week 5’s Sweet Play of the Week

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - KVIA has presented the Del Valle Conquistadores football team with the special cupcakes for the Sweet Play of the Week, sponsored by Albertsons.

The winning play was. a 98-yard kickoff return by Del Valle's Matt Lopez, who ducked and dashed his way through the Chapin Huskies special teams for six points.

When asked about his spectacular touchdown, Lopez said, "I just follow my blocks and do my job."

The Conquistadores will play the Horizon Scorpionos in their upcoming game.

