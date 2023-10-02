Skip to Content
Top Stories

Watch: City of El Paso announces new police chief

By
Updated
today at 2:13 PM
Published 2:01 PM

This City of El Paso announced the new police chief Monday afternoon. Peter Pacillas, who was named Interim Police Chief after the death of Chief Greg Allen earlier this year, will take over as permanent police chief.

Chief Pacillas answered questions from the media following the announcement by Interim City Manager Carey Westin. Pacillas spoke about his ideas for the future, his decades of work on the department, and his training as interim chief.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content