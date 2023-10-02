Watch: City of El Paso announces new police chief
This City of El Paso announced the new police chief Monday afternoon. Peter Pacillas, who was named Interim Police Chief after the death of Chief Greg Allen earlier this year, will take over as permanent police chief.
Chief Pacillas answered questions from the media following the announcement by Interim City Manager Carey Westin. Pacillas spoke about his ideas for the future, his decades of work on the department, and his training as interim chief.