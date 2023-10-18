Pedestrian hit on I-10 after triggering border patrol sensor

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person is dead after police say a Jeep Wrangler slammed into them as they tried to cross I-10.

This happened Monday evening along I-10 West near the Porfirio Diaz exit.

Border patrol agents noticed a nearby sensor that had been triggered, then watched as a group of people tried to run across I-10. Most of them made it across, except for the person who was hit by the Jeep.

Investigators say several other cars also hit the person, who remains unidentified at this time. Police are still looking for more details, and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

This is the 61st traffic fatality of the year, compared to 55 this time last year.