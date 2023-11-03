One dead following serious car crash in Far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A man is dead after a serious four-car crash in Far East El Paso.

The collision happened the evening of November 1, 2023 along the 12400 block of Pebble Hills.

Police investigators say 77-year-old Agustin Hernandez failed to yield right of way when he made a left turn onto Tierra Blanda.

Police say 26-year-old Johntrayious Deontra Austin was driving, and possibly speeding, west on Pebble Hills when Hernandez sideswiped his car. Hernandez and Austin lost control and hit two other cars.

Hernandez suffered minor injuries. Austin and a third driver, 55-year-old Juan Antonio Rodriguez, suffered serious injuries. Rodriguez died at the hospital.

Police have not yet said if any charges will be filled in this case.

This is the 66th traffic fatality as compared to 58 this same time last year.