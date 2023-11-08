No damage in Juarez after 5.3 magnitude earthquake, officials say

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The Juarez Civil Protection Department says it did not receive any reports of damage after a 5.3 magnitude earthquake early Wednesday morning, announced Roberto Briones Mota, head of the agency.

The epicenter of the quake was in a small Texas town south of Carlsbad, New Mexico, the official said.

“Calls were received to the emergency center at 3:30 in the morning, where they reported the movement of the seismic wave in several city sectors,” said Briones Mota.

The company Fletes de México reports that it evacuated its personnel during the earthquake for safety, but there is no report of damage.

The Fire Department and Civil Protection inspectors are touring the city, and say that so far everything is normal, Briones Mota said.