Drive-thru pet wellness clinic serves hundreds of borderland pets

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The City of El Paso Animal Services Department working in conjunction with Petco Love hosted a fourth free pet wellness clinic for hundreds of borderland cats and dogs.

The free pet wellness clinic provided pets parvo/distemper vaccines, feline viral rhinotracheitis, calicivirus, and panleukopenia vaccines for cats, and microchipping for all pets.

The clinic served about 500 pets and organizers say it is an ongoing effort to prevent potentially life-threatening diseases in the area's pet population.

The City of El Paso Animal Services says vaccinating your pets reduces the risks of outbreaks and is conducive to a happier, healthier life for pets.

