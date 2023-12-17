Beto O’Rourke announces the passing of his mother on social media

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Former El Paso Congressman Beto O'Rourke announced the death of his mother, Melissa, Sunday morning.

"Our beautiful mom passed from this world early this morning, joining our sister and dad," Beto O'Rourke shared on social media.

Melissa O'Rourke was born and raised in El Paso. She was the middle of three children to a mother from Wisconsin and a father from Georgia. The family owned a furniture store for over 60 years.

Melissa was diagnosed with an aggressive Stage 4 bladder cell cancer at the end of July of 2022.

Charlotte O'Rourke, Melissa's daughter, said her mother was the strongest, kindest and supportive mother.

"I am very fortunate to have had this time to spend with my mother, to care for her and be there for her," Charlotte O'Rourke told ABC-7.

Melissa was seen with Beto O'Rourke during his 2020 presidential campaign, showing her support and also offering words of encouragement. She was also involved in the 2022 Texas gubernatorial race.

Charlotte, a nurse, says she is blessed to have had such a wonderful relationship with her mother while also being her caregiver.

"She is the strongest patient I have seen, always positive, nothing beat her down," she said, adding, "these months she was able to tell us how much she loved us and how proud she was of us."

Melissa lost her husband, Pat O'Rourke suddenly in a bicycle crash in July of 2001. On December 20, 2022, her daughter Erin died at the age of 42.

"My mother has five grandchildren that call her "Mimi", she loved spending time with them," said Charlotte. "'We are very lucky she was our mother, I wouldn't be where I am today without her, guiding me through anything, giving me all her support and just letting me be by her side as she navigated through her treatments and let me help make decisions."

Melissa O'Rourke was a graduate of Loretto Academy and was 75 years old at the time of her death.

Many in the community remember her as a positive and strong force always willing to help her community and show encouragement.

"An angel, the most kind heart, proud of her family and just such a positive light," said one of her former schoolmates.

A sentiment echoed by many who reached out to the O'Rourke family as news of her passing spread.