Racing returns to the Vado Speedway with Pro NASCAR driver on the track

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - “This is the biggest motorsports event happening in the US, right now,” said Kyle Larson, Pro NASCAR driver.

The 18th Annual Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout Presented by O'Reilly Auto Parts Returns to FK Rod Ends Vado Speedway Park.

There are drivers from over 30 states signed up to take their turn to the dirt track at the Wild West Shootout, six races total with $320,000 in prizes.

“I didn’t win last year, so I wanna try and win this year. This track is amazing, the facility is top-five for sure, but I’m happy to be here, hopefully be a little better this year and get a win,” Larson said. He won the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series and is in Vado for this year's Wild West Shootout.

Larsen will compete in the Dirt Track Bank Super Late Model Division. The other races include Modifieds and X-Mods division.

Race fans can buy single-day reserved grandstand seats at www.WildWestShootout.net for $30 for the January 7, 10, 12 races and for $35 for the mega finale on January 14.