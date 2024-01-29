El Paso’s new children’s museum, La Nube, hiring

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- El Paso’s highly anticipated Children's Museum, La Nube is getting ready to open its doors to the public in mid-2024. This new attraction not only promises an educational experience for the community but also brings a wave of economic development to the region.

La Nube is in its final stages of construction, both inside and out. “Every inch of this museum is unique. It has been built for El Paso with El Paso voice. We did 32 public meetings. We've continued to engage with the community because we want this to represent what the community wants and needs in a children's museum science center,” says Stephanie Otero, interim director for La Nube.

The museum will feature nine themed zones covering areas such as weather, sound, water, animals, and the desert. It is set to offer 25 to 30 engaging experiences for children of all ages in each zone.

The team is currently looking for people to join their team. Job openings include positions like Guest Experience Manager and Assistant Manager, with applications due by, Monday, January 29 at 5:00 p.m. Applicants do not need past experience at a museum, “We want to hire local. We want to support local talent. So we're looking for skill sets that match the positions that we need to run La Nube,” says Otero.

Jobs will be posted on their website every 2 weeks, “In the near future we're going to be looking for people that are interested in doing educational programing in the museum, facilitating the experience for the youth as they engage with the exhibits. We're going to look for people who want to work in a gift shop, who want to work selling tickets,” says Otero.