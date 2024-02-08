Man charged with biting through El Paso Police officer’s finger

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 37-year-old Devorise Antoine Newson was arrested for allegedly biting through a police officer's finger. The amputated portion of the finger could not be reattached, according to police officials.

On February 6, 2024, officers were trying to book Newson on a stalking charge, according to online jail records. Police say while officers were escorting Newson away from a meeting with a judge, Newson started to resist commands. They tried to change his handcuffs and police say Newson bit an officer's finger. He was rushed to the hospital, but medical staff could not save the severed portion of his finger.

Police charged Newson with aggravated assault on a peace officer and booked him on a $200,000 bond.