Skip to Content
Top Stories

Man charged with biting through El Paso Police officer’s finger

By
Published 5:36 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 37-year-old Devorise Antoine Newson was arrested for allegedly biting through a police officer's finger. The amputated portion of the finger could not be reattached, according to police officials.

On February 6, 2024, officers were trying to book Newson on a stalking charge, according to online jail records. Police say while officers were escorting Newson away from a meeting with a judge, Newson started to resist commands. They tried to change his handcuffs and police say Newson bit an officer's finger. He was rushed to the hospital, but medical staff could not save the severed portion of his finger.

Police charged Newson with aggravated assault on a peace officer and booked him on a $200,000 bond.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content