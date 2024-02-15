El Paso Municipal Court reports a rise in traffic deaths and crashes

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Municipal Court continues to warn drivers against speeding. According to the court's X page, traffic crashes and deaths are on the rise.

Thanks to our partners for this video. Speeding is never the right answer. Traffic accidents and fatalities are on the rise. Please help put an end to speeding. Click the video and link below. #nomorespeeeding #endthestreak https://t.co/Gswwmh6UqS — ElPasoMunicipalCourt (@ElPasoMuniCourt) January 31, 2024

Nine traffic fatalities have been reported this year so far.

According to El Paso Police, some of the crashes that have turned deadly have involved intoxicated drivers.

The court is encouraging El Paso drivers to drive safely.