El Paso Municipal Court reports a rise in traffic deaths and crashes

today at 11:21 AM
Published 11:33 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Municipal Court continues to warn drivers against speeding. According to the court's X page, traffic crashes and deaths are on the rise.

Nine traffic fatalities have been reported this year so far.

According to El Paso Police, some of the crashes that have turned deadly have involved intoxicated drivers.

The court is encouraging El Paso drivers to drive safely.

Rosemary Montañez

ABC-7 reporter and weekend anchor

