Man dies in Las Cruces shooting, police investigating

Published 6:03 PM

LAS CRUCES (KVIA) -- Police in Las Cruces are investigating an early-morning shooting on the 900 block of Graham Street.

Police say that one man died in the shooting and another was injured. A 34-year-old man showed up to MountainView Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Investigators then learned of a second victim at the house on Graham. The second victim, a 29-year-old man, died at the house.

Police are choosing not to reveal the names of either man at this time. Police say they are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting. This is a developing story.

