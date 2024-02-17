Skip to Content
Top Stories

Two crashes less than one mile from each other causing traffic back up in East El Paso

Texas Department of Transportation
By
Updated
today at 7:44 PM
Published 7:47 PM

UPDATE - The crash along I-10 has been cleared.

Southbound lanes of Mcrae have been closed due to the first crash, according to EPPD.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two motor vehicle crashes in East El Paso occurred less than one mile from each other causing traffic congestion Saturday evening, according to first responders and TXDOT's incident report.

The first collision happened just before 7 p.m., and sent two people to the hospital with minor injuries, according to first responders.

That collision happening on Gateway East and McRae.

The second crash happening around 7:20 p.m., just about a mile east at the overpass near I-10 West and McRae. According to first responders, a motorcycle was involved in the crash.

TXDOT is reporting the crash a multi-vehicle crash, and that multiple lanes are blocked.

First responders did not have information on if anyone was injured at the time of this article.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sam Harasimowicz

Sam Harasimowicz is a reporter, producer and one of the anchors of ABC-7’s weekend evening news programs

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content