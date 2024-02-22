Trial date for El Paso Walmart shooting might be set today at status hearing update

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- District Attorney Bill Hicks and Defense Attorney Joe Spencer are set to meet with Judge Sam Medrano at the El Paso County Court House today in hopes of setting a trial date for the August 3rd Walmart shooting case.

During the last meeting in January, both sides traded blame for the lack of progress. Hicks said the prosecution was ready for trial, stating they provided evidence to the defense. However, Spencer said they are not ready, stating the defense received an overwhelming amount of evidence, including corrupted files and duplicates, calling it “paper sabotage." He also accused Hicks of “playing politics.”

In response, Hicks accused the defense of attempting to delay the case.

Judge Sam Medrano decided another meeting was necessary due to the lack of progress made, leading to today’s hearing.

In the last hearing, Hicks also explained that Patrick Crusius, is now under state custody. Crusius will not be at the hearing today.

The status hearing is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM, ABC-7 will have complete coverage of the meeting.