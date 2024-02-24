UTEP fans invited to rally celebrating new Don Haskins statue before Saturday’s game

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP Miner fans are invited to gather around the new statue honoring the legendary coach Don Haskins, prior to Saturday night's game against Sam Houston State University.

The event takes place outside the Don Haskins Center, beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday. Tip-off for the game against Sam Houston is at 7 p.m.

The statue was unveiled to the public on Friday, February 23rd.

The statue was made possible by a gift from Dan and JoAnn Longoria.