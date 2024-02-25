Skip to Content
One man seriously injured after being shot at Lincoln Park

today at 3:14 PM
Published 3:02 PM

UPDATE - El Paso Police have alerted that a man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after being shot at Lincoln Park.

ABC-7 was told by first responders that the man was shot in the shoulder.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police officers responded to a shots fired call in South-Central El Paso, according to first responders.

ABC-7 was told officers were called to the scene at 1:58 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

ABC-7 crews on scene witnessed red and yellow police tape near Durazno Avenue and Rosa Avenue.

There has been no information on any injuries at the time this article was published.

Sam Harasimowicz

Sam Harasimowicz is a reporter, producer and one of the anchors of ABC-7’s weekend evening news programs

