One man seriously injured after being shot at Lincoln Park

UPDATE - El Paso Police have alerted that a man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after being shot at Lincoln Park.

ABC-7 was told by first responders that the man was shot in the shoulder.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police officers responded to a shots fired call in South-Central El Paso, according to first responders.

ABC-7 was told officers were called to the scene at 1:58 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

ABC-7 crews on scene witnessed red and yellow police tape near Durazno Avenue and Rosa Avenue.

There has been no information on any injuries at the time this article was published.