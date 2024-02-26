Clint ISD school bus involved in morning crash

CLINT, Texas (KVIA) -- A Clint Independent School District school bus was involved in a crash Monday morning.

District officials tell ABC-7 that the crash happened around 7 a.m. District officials say the crash involved multiple vehicles, but the bus was not at fault.

No one was reported injured in the collision, according to the district. All children made it to school safely, the district officials said.

The crash happened near the intersection of Montana and Krag.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office released the following statement with more information about the crash.

"On February 26, 2024, at 7:10 AM, Montana Patrol units were dispatched to the intersection of Montana and Krag regarding a Motor Vehicle Accident involving a school bus from Clint Independent School District. The investigation showed that the driver of a Honda Civic had disregarded the red light at this intersection and caused a crash with the school bus. At the time, the bus did have children on it however no injuries were reported to the children or driver of the bus. The driver of the Honda Civic was transported with minor injuries." El Paso County Sheriff's Office

