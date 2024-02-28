City of El Paso hosts community meetings on proposed multipurpose center location

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- El Paso City Council postponed the approval for the proposed site of the Multipurpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center, asking for community input before moving forward. The city is hosting the first community meeting today.

The meeting today will be a virtual open house style session, allowing participants to engage directly with city officials and voice their opinion and questions regarding the project. City Architect, Daniela Quesada says the project aims at being 100% transparent with the community, “we understand the community has voiced concerns over perceptions of lack of transparency in parts of the city. And so it's very important to us and moving forward with this project that everyone is well aware of, every step of the process.”

During the meeting, participants can expect a detailed presentation from city staff, including the key findings, market assessment and economic impact analysis that went into the final recommendation on the Union Depot area site.

City staff with gather all questions and comments from participants and present it to City Council on March 12.

The virtual community meeting is from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday February 28. Click here to join the Zoom call, participants can drop in anytime.

For those unable to attend today's meeting, a hybrid meeting is scheduled for March 6 at 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The in person session will be held at the Center for Civic Engagement, 304 Texas Ave., 17th Floor.

For more information and a look at the community meeting presentation, click here.