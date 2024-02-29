44-year-old El Paso woman dead in alleged hit-and-run crash

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police has identified the pedestrian killed in the hit-and-run crash on Spur 601 at Chafee Road as 44-year-old Lori Pollard. Police say at 5:41 a.m., a passing border patrol agent found Pollard's body while driving to work. Investigators say she was on the eastbound lane of the roadway when she was struck.

While he stopped traffic, the agent says he saw a white box truck that he believes to be a witness to the crash pull over, and soon drive off.

ABC-7 has previously reported on Pollard, an El Paso native and Hanks High School graduate.

Erin, her twin sister, spoke with ABC-7 when Lori was arrested in January of 2018, homeless and accused of animal cruelty. She said Lori was diagnosed with a mental illness and didn't react well to the medication.

Erin also told ABC-7 she and their father both tried to help Lori, without much success.

Investigators are asking for any witnesses to this crash, or those who know the driver of the white box truck, to contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477.