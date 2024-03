EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The UTEP Miners are heading to the Conference USA Men’s Basketball Finals. They upset top-seeded Sam Houston State today 65-63 in Huntsville, Alabama.

UTEP came from behind at halftime to secure the big win.

The Miners will now face the winner of the Middle Tennessee State/Western Kentucky game.

The finals take place Saturday at 6:30pm Mountain Time.