Body of missing college student Riley Strain recovered from Cumberland River in Nashville

today at 8:46 AM
Published 8:54 AM

Originally Published: 22 MAR 24 10:49 ET

By Rebekah Riess, Melissa Alonso and Lauren Mascarenhas, CNN

(CNN) — The body of a missing University of Missouri student who left a downtown bar this month and hasn’t been seen since was found Friday in the Cumberland River in Nashville, police said.

Riley Strain, 22, was on a weekend trip to Nashville when he was kicked out of Luke’s 32 Bridge, country singer Luke Bryan’s bar, on March 8, authorities said.

Strain’s friends and family had since been unable to reach him, and police searches had been unsuccessful. Police urged anyone with information about Strain’s whereabouts to come forward.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

